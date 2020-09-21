IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Cricket Match at Dubai Live Score: All Eyes on Virat Kohli & David Warner in Dubai

T20 CARNIVAL

    Hello and welcome to the third match of Dream11 IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is a face off between Virat Kohli's men and David Warner's Orange Army. Both would like to start off with a win and make a statement early on in the tournament. Stay tuned for the latest from the match.

17:42 (IST)

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel bowled many overs at the death and was quite successful picking up 34 wickets in 36 matches.

Praveen Kumar: Former India's fast bowler was one of the many picks in the first IPL auction. Praveen is known for his variations in pace and picked up 34 wickets for the side.

Dale Steyn: The legendary fast-bowler from South Africa has had an interesting career with RCB. He has always picked up wickets with the new ball and juxtaposed the same here. He has 31 wickets from 30 matches and many of them were very crucial ones.

Umesh Yadav: The Vidarbha Express has been given the new ball for RCB in the last couple of seasons. For the Virat Kohli-led side, Umesh has grabbed 28 wickets in the last 25 matches.

17:35 (IST)

Zaheer Khan: India’s legendary fast-bowler played with RCB in two phases and was quite successful during this stint. In his 44 matches for the side, Zaheer took 49 wickets.

Sreenath Aravind: A Karnataka veteran, Sreenath Aravind was one of the key members of the side for a good two to three years where he picked up 45 wickets in 38 matches.

Anil Kumble: India’s impeccable spinner led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the formative years. Kumble had a storied career in both Tests and ODIs and also performed well in IPL. The leg spinner surprised many batsmen with his variety and got 45 wickets in 42 matches.

Mitchell Starc: Australia’s fast-bowling spearhead is also the main bowler for RCB. In his 27 matches for the Bengaluru side, Starc has 34 wickets. His pace can create havoc among the most seasoned batsman.

17:31 (IST)

17:25 (IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner, who has become India’s premier bowler with the white ball, has also been a match-winner for RCB. Chahal’s record is phenomenal in the IPL with 100 wickets in 83 matches so far.

17:19 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not been able to get much success in the IPL. While there are many factors behind this, many put it down to their lack of penetration with the ball. There have been some consistent performers though, today we take a look at the RCB's top 10 wicket-takers.

17:10 (IST)

Virat Kohli will begin his quest for his maiden title when perennial under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL 2020 encounter in Dubai on Monday. Both teams possess dangerous batsmen who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn't perform in all departments. The addition of Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch to the squad gives the star-studded batting line up more firepower. Expectations are also high from highly rated young opener Devdutt Padikal. On the other hand, Warner, whose exploits in the IPL include winning the Orange Cap thrice and leading his side to a maiden title triumph in 2016, will once again pair up with the dangerous Jonny Bairstow. The formidable opening duo that shattered multiple records including the highest opening partnership in IPL history against RCB last season will hope to emulate the previous edition's exploits. Sunrisers also have the batting prowess of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen.

Following a nightmarish 2019 season when they finished last, RCB seem to have much better balance but their ability to hit late in the innings is yet to be tested. Sunrisers' blind spot also lies in the lack of depth in their batting order. The franchise has invested in youngsters like Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad and the management in the hopes that one of them could become the vital cog in the middle order. A team that is known for its depth and variation in bowling, Sunrisers' core unit remains unchanged. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead the pace department with Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul and Basil Thampi playing secondary roles. Armed with presence of the top T20 bowler - Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan - and no.1 all-rounder in the format Mohammad Nabi, who was in a terrific form in the recently-concluded CPL 2020, Sunrisers have one of the best spin bowling attacks in the tournament. They also have wily left-armer Shahbaz Nadeem in their ranks. RCB also boasts of a potent spin unit, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will again be the key as he has been over the past seasons with Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa and Moeen Ali lending more options.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 3

WHEN: September 21, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Squads

SRH: David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi.

RCB: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa.

