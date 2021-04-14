T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021
SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021, Highlights: As it Happened

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021, Highlights: As it Happened

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (SRH vs RCB) Latest update: IPL 2021 live score: SRH 115-2 in 16 overs.

Bangalore vs Hyderabad (t20)

CONCLUDED

BLR vs HYD Cricket Scorecard (t20)

Match 6 t20, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 14 April, 2021

Bangalore

149/8

(20.0) RR 7.45

Bangalore Virat Kohli (C)
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 6 runs
Hyderabad David Warner (C)

Hyderabad

143/9

(20.0) RR 7.15

Highlights

Live Blog

23:11 (IST)

RCB WIN: Harshal Patel comes in for the last over with 16 to get. And first two balls fetch three runs. And a no ball, with Rashid getting a four. But the free hit goes for a dot. What is happening here. And Rashid is run out. SRH need 7 in 2 balls. Nadeem is out for a dot. RCB win by 6 runs. a

23:02 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score, SRH 130-7: Siraj picks up another. What is SRH doing here. This time Holder hits one in the air and is caught in the deep by Christian. 20 runs needed in 9 balls here. 

22:58 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score SRH 123-6: Sixth man goes down for SRH. This time Harshal Patel is the one who picks the wicket. Vijay Shankar mistimes a slower ball and Kohli completes a running catch. 

22:52 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score, SRH 116-5: RCB have turned it around in a matter of just one over. This time, on the last ball of the over Samad skies one, and Shahbaz takes an excellent catch. The Kashmiri boy departs for a duck.  

22:47 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score, SRH 115-3: What has happened here now. Shahbaz has picked up a wicket, that too of Bairstow for 12. The match has changed in just one delivery here. But it doesn't there. On the very next ball Pandey is also caught out. This match is not over yet. 

22:43 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score, SRH 115-2: Chahal comes on for another over. Even though SRH are well on track to win this match, but the run-rate has come down considerably. 

22:31 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score SRH 96-2: Jamieson into the attack again. And finally RCB have the wicket they wanted. Warner takes the aerial route but is caught in the deep. He is out for 54. 

22:24 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score, SRH 89-1: Patel is bowling well here. A fresh over, and he starts with three dots balls. Pandey is looking in a bit of pressure. He just gives away 2 runs in the over. Excellent stuff here. 

22:15 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score, SRH 77-1: Harshal Patel comes into the attack now, and Warner starts the over with a four. Still no wickets for RCB here. They need a couple now quickly to make a comeback in the match. 

22:07 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score, 70-1: SRH Chahal continues, and a wicket is what RCB need. It has been easy cruising for Pandey and Warner till now. The duo have also brought up 50 partnership.

22:00 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score, SRH 57-1: Chahal comes into the attack now. Pandey edges one and the ball runs past slip for a four. Seven runs come from it. 

21:55 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score SRH 50-1: Siraj comes on for another over and this one, Warner gets a ball to freeze arms and get a four. This partnership between Pandey and Warner is blossoming. In fact the Aussie ends it with another four. 

21:45 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score, SRH 32-1: Kyle Jamieson comes for his second over and he has been hit for a six and a four in the same over. SRH are stamping their authority here. And now Warner ends the over with a six. 

21:36 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score, SRH 13-1: Saha is out in the third over here. Saha drives uppishly towards point and the ball goes straight into the hands of Glenn Maxwell. Hyderabad lose their first wicket here. 

21:33 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score, SRH 13-0: Kyle Jamieson comes over for the second over of the innings. And Warner manages to get a four here. It's a small total, and SRH need to make sure they don't lose wickets here. 

21:28 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score, RCB 4-0: So the second innings gets underway. David Warner opens with Saha here while Siraj opens the bowling for RCB. It's a great start for the youngster here. The last ball of the over swings back in sharply and de Villiers fails to gather it. The ball goes for four byes.

21:08 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score: RCB 149-8 in 20 overs: FIFTY for Glenn Maxwell lifts RCB to a decent total. Something for the bowlers to work with. It's his first IPL fifty since 2016. He's having a good time in RCB. Still, SRH will be happier at the half way mark.

21:01 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score: RCB 136-6 in 19 overs: Glenn Maxwell with a couple of boundaries off T Natarajan. He's one away from his half century. RCB can get close to or more than 150 here. As MI showed yesterday, that could be enough.

20:56 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score: RCB 124-6 in 18 overs: Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaks three boundaries in that over, two to Jamieson and one to Maxwell. RCB back in the game.

20:49 (IST)

IPL 2021 live score: RCB 109-6 in 16.4 overs: WICKET - Dan Christian c Saha b Natarajan - wide yorker, chases and nicks it. Also takes up a review. RCB are falling apart.

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021, Highlights: As it Happened

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (SRH vs RCB) Latest update: SRH are well on their way to win this match. After losing Saha early, Pandey and Warner combined well. But the latter departed for 54. It’s 115-2

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore had a splendid start to their campaign in IPL 2021 defeating the two-time defending champions and the most successful team in IPL history – the Mumbai Indians – in the tournament opener in Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, were not at their best and went down to Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue. RCB would look to build on the early momentum while the David Warner-led SRH would also want to get on the points table and not start their campaign with two losses.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal may make a comeback into the RCB XI after recovering from Covid-19. In that case, Washington Sundar who looked a bit at sea in the role of the opener might be pushed to the middle-order. Rajat Patidar may get another chance at number three. RCB’s big three – Kohli, AB and Maxwell – fired in the opening encounter and the team would look for a big contribution from them again.

The biggest revelation for the franchise though was the performance of medium pacer Harshal Patel who returned with five wickets in Chennai. Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson were brilliantly restrictive with the new ball.

RCB would hope that Yuzvendra Chahal returns to form in the coming matches – he is their playmaker in the middle overs and was the highest wicket-taker amongst spinners in 2020 – however, since then the leg spinner has been in indifferent form for India with his rising economy a big concern.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH would hope for a big start from their openers – skipper David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha – both failed in the season opener. The middle-order looks sorted though there might be a need to swap the positions of the hard-hitting Abdul Samad with Vijay Shankar.

SRH might have to wait for a few more games before their talisman Kane Williamson makes a comeback into the XI. Jonny Bairstow is their trump card in the middle order and the team needs him to fire especially till Williamson comes back into the side.

The fast bowlers had a rough day against KKR with both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma going at above 10 runs per over. T Natarajan was also expensive with an economy rate of 9.25 runs per over. Rashid Khan, one of the most restrictive bowlers in IPL history, would continue to hold the key to their fortunes in the middle overs.

WHEN: 14th April, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Chennai, India

TELECAST: StarSports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

RCB Team News

Devdutt Padikkal’s return at the top of the order will boost the RCB batting line-up.

Possible Playing XI: Virat Kohli, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Rajat Patidar, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Daniel Christian, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH Team News

SRH is expected to field the same XI but with a few changes in the batting order.

Possible Playing XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Vijay Shankar, 8 Rashid Khan, 9. Sandeep Sharma, 10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 T Natarajan

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

SRH lead the head to head rivalry 3-2 in the last 5 matches against RCB

To watch out for

David Warner did not get going in the season opener and would be raring to go against RCB. He was not at his destructive best last year too and would be looking to make amends this season. Warner is the highest scorer amongst overseas batsmen in the history of the IPL with an average of 42.39 and strike rate of 141.46.

Quotes:

RCB: We brought Harshal in a trade from Delhi. He is relishing the responsibility and is clear with his plans. He was the difference today. He is going to be our death bowler: Virat Kohli on the Player of the Match for RCB in the first encounter – Harshal Patel

SRH: The dew made a difference. If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us: SRH skipper David Warner after the loss against KKR in their opening match

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

