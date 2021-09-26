SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 SRH vs RR match, September 27, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 07:30 pm IST

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 40 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals:

Rajasthan Royals will be playing a must-win encounter against wooden-spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, September 27 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Hyderabad will be coming into the highly-anticipated match without any pressure.

The team is already out from the playoff race and will now be hoping to act as a thorn for the other franchises. The Orange Army has so far won just one game from nine league matches to occupy the last position. It is the batting unit that has let SRH down. The batters especially David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Manish Pandey need to step up and take responsibility if they wish to make an impact in the T20 league.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will be almost playing a do-or-die game. The team has scripted victory in four out of nine league matches so far. Just like SRH, RR is also facing batting woes. In their last encounter against Delhi Capitals, the team failed to chase an average score of 155 runs. Another loss in the competition can put the team under immense pressure and can jeopardize their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs RR Telecast

The IPL 2021 matches will be televised on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.

SRH vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

KAH vs SBC Match Details

The SRH vs RR match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday, September 27, at 07:30 PM IST.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

Suggested Playing XI for KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Kane Williamson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

SRH vs RR Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kedhar Jadhav, Jason Holder, David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Mahipal Lomror, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

