SRH vs RR, IPL 2019 Match at Hyderabad Highlights: As it Happened

22:19(IST)

Warner has made it a habit to greet a bowler with a four. He continues the trend with Stokes too who pitches it short and is pulled for a four. On the very next ball Stokes is hit for another one over long on. He doesn't stop there and slams another four. Exceptional batting by him and he has raced to 45, while Bairstow is on 9. It's 54/0 after 5 overs.