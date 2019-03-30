Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

SRH vs RR, IPL 2019 Match at Hyderabad Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 30, 2019, 12:11 AM IST

Match 8, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 29 March, 2019

Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bat)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Rashid Khan

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 23:42(IST)

Brilliant stuff by SRH to get to their highest chase ever. A lot of credit should go to the opening stand between Warner and Bairstow. Was very happy with the way Vijay Shankar kept the run rate going. On the whole a great performance to chase down 199.

SRH WIN: What an end to the match. Rashid Khan goes big and scores a four and a six to finish the match. And they take 2 points with this win. 

Archer has come up with a good over as he sticks to yorkers only. But with each passing delivery the target is coming down. SRH are 191/5. 

Pathan hits a six early in the over from Archer. What will be interesting to see is that if RR can get another wicket or not. The score moves to 179/5 in 17 overs. 

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Gopal picks two in two and Pandey is a goner. The equation has now certainly changed as SRH are 167/5. 

OUT: Suddenly SRH are losing important wickets. This time Gopal gets Shankar for 35, who was threatening to finish the game early. The score moves to 167/4. 

OUT: It's raining fours and sixes in Hyderabad here. First Vijay slams a six and then Williamson comes up with a four against Unadkat. But out of nowhere Williamson gives a simple catch to point fielder. He is out for 14. It's 164/3. 

After Warner and Bairstow, now Vijay takes the attack to Kulkarni and slams a big six through midwicket. He doesn't stop there and hits a similar shot in the same direction for another six. It's 152/2. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 23:00(IST)

RR have to bowl a couple of good and not give away boundaries. That may result in fall of a couple of wickets. That's the only way they can comeback in the game at the moment. 

Unadkat comes into the attack in the 13th over and bowls a quiet over. He just gives away six runs in the over, but run rate is not an issue for SRH at the moment. It's 136/2. 

What is happening out there in the middle. The ball is finding Kulkarni wherever he is on the field. First he takes Warner's catch, drops Bairstow, and in the next over takes a catch off Gopal to dismiss Bairstow. The SRH batsman is out for 45. SRH are 117/1 in 11 overs. 

OUT: After a 37-ball 69 Warner finally departs. Hyderabad lose their first wicket at 110. What an exceptional innings this has been by Warner. 

Nothing is coming Royals' way at the moment. Now Bairstow rocks back in the crease and pulls Gopal for a big six. That's 100 up for SRH. They finish  the over at 104/0 after 9 overs. 

Six and a four, that's how Warner starts Gowtham's fresh over. This is class act by a class player. SRH are inching closer to 100-run mark in just the 8th over of the innings. It's 92/0. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 22:31(IST)

Warner's fifty shows how hungry he is after his one year ban, looks in ominous touch. If he bats like this I see no reason why SRH can't win this match. The wicket looks good to  bat on but like Samsson, Warner will have to bat on. 

FIFTY FOR WARNER: Blinder of an innings from Warner as he brings up fifty in just 26 deliveries. What exceptional batting by Warner. The team has moved to 65/0. 

Warner has made it a habit to greet a bowler with a four. He continues the trend with Stokes too who pitches it short and is pulled for a four. On the very next ball Stokes is hit for another one over long on. He doesn't stop there and slams another four. Exceptional batting by him and he has raced to 45, while Bairstow is on 9. It's 54/0 after 5 overs. 

Warner is continuing to get easy runs and Kulkarni is leaking runs at the moment. On the fifth delivery of the over he is hit through point again for a four. Sunrisers Hyderabad now reach 34/0 after 3 overs. 

Warner greets Gowtham in similar fashion and smacks him for a four. That means that Warner has alone scored 19 runs. What an innings this has been till now. It's 20/0. 

Dhawal Kulkarni has the ball in his hand as Waner and Bairstow make their way to the middle. And Warner starts with a four, and also hits a towering six. Of course, chasing such a big target he has the license to go for it. After the first over it is 14/0. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 21:51(IST)

Very happy for Sanju. He is someone who always had the potential, and thought he is made for higher things. So far hasn't lived up to it and this innings was pure class. He knew what exactly he was doing. A little slow to start with but after the time out we could see an urgency in his batting. Don't remember one blemish in his innings. 

21:44(IST)

Having lost their opening game against Kolkata after dominating most of the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to come back strongly against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Friday. Both teams lost their opening games and what made matters worse was that just like SRH, the Royals too, were cruising till the 16th over of the chase before they lost the plot against Kings XI Punjab. Even though KXIP skipper R. Ashwin's decision to ‘Mankad' RR batsman Jos Buttler shifted the focus from the game, what needs to be remembered is how the Royals' batsmen failed to score 39 runs in the last four overs -- a walk in the park in the T20 format -- when you have wickets in the bag.

Similarly, it was a game in the bag for SRH at the Eden Gardens after a brilliant display of batsmanship from former skipper David Warner on his return to the IPL. But the Sunrisers failed to defend 181 with Andre Russell (49* off 19) and Shubman Gill (18* off 10) taking the Knights home with two balls to spare. Though what happened in the past must be kept aside and both teams need to look to start afresh. Having lost their first games, both teams will want to come back strongly and get their campaign back on track.

While the bowling is an area that SRH will look to correct, the Royals will want to ensure that they get their batting right. Over-dependence on Buttler or skipper Ajinkya Rahane will not help as in a format like T20, it is important that everyone looks to contribute their bit with bat or ball. All eyes will also be on SRH's regular skipper Kane Williamson and his recovery from injury. While he missed the first game and Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the team, the Kiwi is expected to be fit for their first home game. The wicket at the Uppal stadium should be a belter as has been seen over the years and it should be a quality display of slam-bang action come Friday.

Squads: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K. Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra.
