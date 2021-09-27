SRH vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 40: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Online

It will be a clash of the bottoms of the table as Sunrisers Hyderabad will go head-to-head against Rajasthan Royals in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League 2021. The contest will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 27, Monday at 07:30 pm IST.

Kane Willaimson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a heartbreaking loss in their most recent match against Punjab Kings by five runs. The team failed to chase a mere score of 126 while playing at Sharjah. Jason Holder was the only silver lining for the Orange Army in an otherwise disastrous outing. With a loss against Punjab, Hyderabad were also pushed out from the playoff race. The team will now be playing for their pride in IPL 2021.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are also coming after suffering a loss in their last match against the table-toppers Delhi Capitals. Rajasthan now needs a victory in four out of their upcoming five matches in IPL 2021 to confirm an entry in the second stage of the competition. Sanju Samson finally regained his form in the last match as he played an impressive knock of 70. However, the other players also need to contribute positively to the scoreboard for the team to excel.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals start?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played on Monday, September 27 at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Line-up:

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted starting line-up: Kedhar Jadhav, Jason Holder, David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals predicted starting line-up: Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Mahipal Lomror, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

