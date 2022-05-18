SRH's Kane Williamson Flying Back Home; To Miss Rest of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be without the services of their captain Kane Williamson for the remainder of the tournament with the New Zealander set to fly back home for the birth of his child.

SRH confirmed the news via their social media handles. They sent out a tweet stating, “Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here’s everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!

Yesterday, with a narrow win over Mumbai Indians, SRH kept their playoff chances alive, but by the barest of margins. They will play Punjab Kings in their final league game on Sunday and a win is imperative for the 2016 champions to keep their playoff chances alive.

With 12 points, SRH are tied with Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS on points, but an inferior net run-rate of -0,206 means they are positioned eighth in the table. They will not only have to best PBKS in their final game but will also hope KKR, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore lose their respective games.

Williamson had a below-average IPL season by his own lofty standards, scoring only 216 runs at 19.64 in13 matches with a strike-rate of 93.51.

