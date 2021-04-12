SRH’s Rashid Khan and Anchor Erin Holland go head-to-head in Cheeky Instagram Banter

On the eve of the third IPL match of the series, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Erin Holland had a lot to say about the game verdict. Khan took to Instagram to post a picture of himself in the SRH gear, captioned, ‘”All ready for tomorrow game #OrangerArmyorNothing @sunrisershyd.”

Holland, Australian anchor, model and wife of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Ben Cutting, was quick to comment, “”Mmmm sorry but I think go KKR this time,” to which the Orange Army cricketer replied, “Noooooooo” with a series of laughing emojis.

Cutting, KKR’s 75-lakh buy at this year’s auction, tied the knot with Erin Holland earlier this February, having dated the former Miss World Australia for five years. The incident was bookmarked by an enthusiastic KKR, who’s social media team posted a touching video that welcomed the couple into the “KKR family.”

Fresh off the pitch from a great Big Bash League season with his current team, Sydney Thunders, Cutting formerly played for Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is now set to take on his past teams as he has new colors with the KKR franchise, especially with the success of his side’s first victory in their opening match on Sunday.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

After a shaky and inconsistent last season, KKR managed to turn a new leaf and begin IPL 2021 with a 10-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, with half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi setting the side’s record straight. SRH, the Warner-led franchise, succumbed to a slow finish as the boys in purple rounded off their 187 for 6 in 20 overs. Even the dynamic duo of Manish Pandey (61* off 44) and Jonny Bairstow (55 off 40) did little to close the steep gulf, a far cry from their consistency and form in the previous season. Warner, who reckoned the dew was partly to blame, said the team conceded too many runs and failed to execute their bowling plans by the end of their innings.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here