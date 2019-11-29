Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Karunaratne to Lead Full Strength Sri Lankan Squad for Test Series in Pakistan

Sri Lanka on Friday announced a full-strength 16-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series in Pakistan.

November 29, 2019
Karunaratne to Lead Full Strength Sri Lankan Squad for Test Series in Pakistan

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Friday announced a full-strength 16-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series in Pakistan.

The team, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, will leave for Pakistan on December 8 to take part in the series, held under the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Dinesh Chandimal, who was part of the Sri Lanka squad during the Test series against New Zealand but did not get a chance to play a game, has been retained in the squad for the series.

Kasun Rajitha is the only new inclusion in the squad which has no place for Akila Dananjaya who, in September, was suspended from bowling in international cricket for 12 months due to illegal action.

The first match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 11 while the second Test will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 19.

Sri Lanka visited Pakistan in September-October wherein the two teams competed in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

pakistanPakistan vs Sri Lankasri lankaSri Lanka vs Pakistan

