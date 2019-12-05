Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sri Lanka Appoint Mickey Arthur as 'Consultant' Head Coach

Cricketnext Staff |December 5, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
The Sri Lanka cricket team has appointed Mickey Arthur has their new 'consultant' head coach, the Sri Lanka cricket board confirmed on Thursday.

The South African takes over from Rumesh Ratnayake, who served in the role in an interim capacity, after then incumbent Chandika Hathurusinghe had to be let go with the country's sports ministry dissatisfied with the team's results through the first half of 2019.

Arthur, who is no stranger to high profile jobs in cricket, has previously coached South Africa, Australia and Pakistan, with whom he was associated till the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

Under his leadership, Pakistan clinched the 2017 Champions Trophy and ascended to the top of the Test and T20I rankings.

Interestingly, Arthur's first assignment with the Sri Lankan team will be a two-match Test series against Pakistan beginning December 11 in Pakistan.

Just before taking over the Sri Lanka job, Arthur had been appointed on a short-term T20 contract with New Zealand side Central Districts.

The South African had been appointed in September to coach the Stags solely in this season's Super Smash T20 campaign starting December 13, but was released from his contract as requested which CDCA has granted.

Zimbabwean Grant Flower has joined as the National Batting Coach and the Head Coach of the ‘A’ team. Flower has functioned as the batting coach of Zimbabwe (2010 to 2014) and Pakistan (2014 to 2019) National teams, prior to joining Sri Lanka Cricket.

