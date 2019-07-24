Sri Lanka Axe Dickwella & Gunathilaka From Initial Squad For Bangladesh ODIs

Sri Lanka have trimmed their initial 22-member squad for the three-match One-Day International series against the touring Bangladesh to 17 with the likes of Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka failing to make the cut. Lakshan Sandakan, Amila Aponso and Lahiru Madushanka were the other three players who faced the axe from the original squad.
Dimuth Karunaratne will continue leading charge with Sri Lanka opting for changes aplenty to the World Cup squad that finished in sixth place in England & Wales.
Milinda Siriwardena, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal and Jeevan Mendis have been dropped while former captain Dinesh Chandimal continues to be ignored. The islanders have brought in the spin bowling option Akila Dananjaya into the side with surfaces in Colombo likely to aid turn.
Fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, whose World Cup was cut short due to chickenpox has also been brought back into the side. The first ODI will also mark the end of Lasith Malinga's ODI career with the pacer set to retire. All-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been included into the side for the second and third ODIs.
The first of the three ODIs will be played on July 26, the second two days later and the final match on July 31. All three games will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Full squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (will only play the 1st ODI), Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka (will come in for 2nd and 3rd ODI)
