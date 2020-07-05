Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sri Lanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Arrested for Causing Fatal Road Accident

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has landed himself in deep trouble after a fatal accident in Pandura. He has been arrested by the North Police, after his vehicle collided with a 64-year-old cyclist, killing the latter.

July 5, 2020
The accident, according to reports in Sri Lankan media, occurred near the 13th KM post in the Horethuduwa area in Panadura at 5.30 a.m. on Sunday. The cricketer has been produced before a doctor for an examination and will be produced before court.

ALSO READ | Day After Police Drop Probe, SL Sports Minister Offers ICC Evidence 2011 World Cup Was Fixed

Police Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne confirmed the news of Mendis' arrest. Also it has been learnt that the victim was a resident of Gorakapola area in Panadura.

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the Covid-19 lockdown. He has scored 2,995 runs at an average of 37 in Tests and 2,167 runs at an average of 30 in the ODIs. Mendis has also played 26 T20Is in which he has scored 484 runs at an average of 18.6.

For now Sri Lanka's international assignments are on hold, that included a series against India, due to coronavirus.

(More to Follow)

