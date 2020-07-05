Sri Lanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Arrested for Causing Fatal Road Accident
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has landed himself in deep trouble after a fatal accident in Pandura. He has been arrested by the North Police, after his vehicle collided with a 64-year-old cyclist, killing the latter.
Sri Lanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Arrested for Causing Fatal Road Accident
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has landed himself in deep trouble after a fatal accident in Pandura. He has been arrested by the North Police, after his vehicle collided with a 64-year-old cyclist, killing the latter.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK vs ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings