Sri Lanka Batting Coach Grant Flower Tests Covid-19 Positive on Return from England

Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower has tested positive of Covid-19 three days upon arrival from England. The whole team is already in isolation with players and support staff in separate rooms. The incident comes to light three days after arrival from England where the hosts themselves were hit by Covid-19. Now, the question remains what happens to the Sri Lanka squad which was all set to take on India. They were asked to quarantine for three days before joining the bio-bubble; looks like that will not happen.

“We have to find out how Flower got infected, and also which variant of the virus he has been infected with," a member of Sri Lanka’s medical staff told ESPNcricinfo. The players will now have to go through another PCR Test as it is learnt that there was some sort of mingling between the batting coach and his players. Measure will be intensified if Flower is tested positive of the more contagious Delta variant.

Earlier Sri Lanka’s flight which bound for home was also rerouted to India. Here’s what happened: It seems as if the turmoil in Sri Lanka cricket refuses to go away. After having been pounded in England in the limited-overs series, the side now awaits the Indian challenge back home. However, head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that while returning from England, their flight ran into fuel issues and had to make an emergency landing in India. This whole episode was quite nerve-racking for the players.

“We had to divert to India because we lost fuel. When I landed in India, I switched my phone on and I had a couple of messages from Wayne Bentley [England’s operations manager] who updated on the situation and that was a really nerve-wracking time for all of us,” Arthur told talkSPORT.

