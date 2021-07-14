Sri Lanka Batting Coach Grant Flower to Face Disciplinary Probe

Sri Lanka batting coach will be facing a disciplinary probe after he was found positive of Covid-19 upon arrival from England. The former Zimbabwe cricketer will have to undergo the investigation as his employers SLC wants to find out how he got exposed to the virus in the first place, and whether he breached any Covid protocol in England. The probe will be conducted once he is out of the quarantine.

Flower had tested positive of the virus three days upon arrival from England. The whole team was kept in isolation with players and support staff in separate rooms. The incident came to light three days after arrival from England where the hosts themselves were hit by Covid-19. Now, the question remains what happens to the Sri Lanka squad which was all set to take on India. They were asked to quarantine for three days before joining the bio-bubble; looks like that will not happen.

“We have to find out how Flower got infected, and also which variant of the virus he has been infected with," a member of Sri Lanka’s medical staff told ESPNcricinfo. The players will now have to go through another PCR Test as it is learnt that there was some sort of mingling between the batting coach and his players. Measure will be intensified if Flower is tested positive of the more contagious Delta variant.

India were set to take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI on July 13 but it was later postponed after Flower and another support staff was found positive of the deadly virus.

