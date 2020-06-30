Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sri Lanka Begin Criminal Investigation into World Cup 2011Final Fixing Claims

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan cricket board said the ICC was investigating three unnamed ex-players over corruption claims.

AFP |June 30, 2020, 9:44 AM IST
Sri Lanka Begin Criminal Investigation into World Cup 2011Final Fixing Claims

Sri Lanka has ordered a criminal probe into allegations the 2011 cricket World Cup final was "sold" to India, officials said Monday.

"A criminal investigation has begun," K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, the secretary to the sports ministry, told AFP.

"It is handled by the (police) independent Special Investigation Unit on sports-related offences."

Former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage claimed earlier this month that Sri Lanka sold the match to ensure an Indian victory.

"I feel I can talk about it now. I am not connecting players, but some sections were involved," Aluthgamage said.

The island nation's 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has also cast doubt on the result and previously called for an investigation.

Local media reports said former skipper and chief selector for the 2011 finals, Aravinda de Silva, had been summoned for an interview with investigators on Tuesday.

After starting strongly, Sri Lanka lost the final at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium by six wickets.

Sri Lanka batted first and scored 274-6 off 50 overs. They appeared in a commanding position when Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar was out for 18.

But India turned the game dramatically, thanks in part to poor fielding and bowling by Sri Lanka, who were led by Kumar Sangakkara.

Sangakkara had said Aluthgamage should share his allegations with the global governing body the International Cricket Council.

International cricket in Sri Lanka has previously been linked to corruption allegations, including claims of match-fixing ahead of a 2018 Test against England.

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan cricket board said the ICC was investigating three unnamed ex-players over corruption claims.

Match-fixing was made a criminal offence in November. Offenders face fines of up to 100 million rupees ($555,000) and up to 10 years' jail.

iccIndia vs Sri lankaMahindananda Aluthgamagesri lankasri lanka match fixingworld cup 2011World Cup 2011 final

