Sri Lanka Bomb Blasts: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Among Others Express Grief

Source: AFP

Dear Sri Lankan’s



I am deeply disturbed with the untimely and unfortunate happenings of this am in Sri Lanka



Sad I am ! Please be patient - We must be strong but calm we are a country of great resilience



Stay Safe and Stay Peaceful

— Dimuth Karunaratne (@IamDimuth) April 21, 2019



My thoughts and prayers with those affected by the horrific terrorist attack in Sri Lanka. Stay strong #SriLanka



— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 21, 2019





Thinking about those affected by the tragic terrorist attacks in #SriLanka. Prayers with the family and loved ones.

— Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 21, 2019



Thoughts and prayers goes out to those who were effected by the #SriLankaAttacks

Such a beautiful place with such kind hearted people #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/lJfO4roqZz



— Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) April 21, 2019





Very sad day for all of us in SL.. After 10 years of peace we see inhumane attaks on inocent again. While condeming and praying for the lost its time for us to stay calm and unite. Proud… https://t.co/IVD9qYdLO8

— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 21, 2019



Saddened to hear about the terror attacks in various parts of Sri Lanka. Strongly condemn these acts of terror. Hatred and violence will never overpower love, kindness and compassion. #SriLanka



— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2019





Feeling for all my Sri Lankan friends. This shouldn’t happen anywhere. #beautifulcountry

— David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) April 21, 2019



Thoughts and prayers for people in #SriLanka what a tragic news. pic.twitter.com/twJ3t2tWhX



— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 21, 2019





Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 21, 2019



Horrible news to come out of Sri Lanka. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts with all ❤️



— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) April 21, 2019





Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country.

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 21, 2019



Terrible news coming from https://t.co/K7onMYTo9G one human can be so cruel to another ????? #SRILANKABOMBBLAST



— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2019





In this dark hour let us pray as one nation for all those loved ones who lost their lives . We stand united and good will always triumph over evil. pic.twitter.com/2B6D0qqVjA

— Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) April 21, 2019



Deeply saddened and shocked by the bombing in Sri Lanka. Hate truly has no boundaries no limits. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for the entire nation. Stay strong #SriLanka



— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 21, 2019





My Word! #SriLanka



The most beautiful country with the most wonderful people.



Completely heartbreaking!

— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 21, 2019



Thoughts and prayers with everyone affected by the devastating attacks in Sri Lanka. Such a wonderful country that has seen too much pain in the past! #SriLanka #staystrong



— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 21, 2019





We as a county need to put away differences and get together at this crucial time to look after one another or we will not have this beautiful country for us or for our children.please don’t spread rumors on social media.We surely don’t need another war.#nototerrorism

— Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) April 21, 2019



This is absolutely devastating!Thoughts and prayers go out to all the families affected. https://t.co/fS1YTcVUNa



— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) April 21, 2019





Shocked and saddened to hear the news of the Sri Lanka bombings. All my prayers and thoughts for people of Srilanka.

— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 21, 2019

First Published: April 21, 2019, 3:31 PM IST