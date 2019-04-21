Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sri Lanka Bomb Blasts: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Among Others Express Grief

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
Source: AFP

On Sunday morning, Sri Lanka woke up to a devastating six explosions across churches and hotels. Around 180 people have been feared dead with more casualties being reported.

All these places were preparing for Easter Sunday which is regarded as one of the major feasts in the Christian calendar. No group has claimed any responsibility for the attacks that cradled the Island nation.

The Sri Lankan government has currently enabled a curfew and also shutdown access to social media and other services.

Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne took to Twitter to express his sadness over the blasts and urged the citizens to be stronger in this time of grief. Mahela Jayawardene and Angelo Mathews also condemned the cowardly attack.

Players from the international cricketing fraternity too joined in and expressed their heartfelt condolences for those affected. The likes of Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke, Sachin Tendulkar and many more also expressed solidarity for the island nation.

Here are some tweets from the cricketers with regards to the deadly attack:























































First Published: April 21, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
