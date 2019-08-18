Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 4, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 18 August, 2019

1ST INN

Shivamogga Lions *

8/0 (1.4)

Shivamogga Lions
v/s
Mysuru Warriors
Mysuru Warriors

Toss won by Mysuru Warriors (decided to field)
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England

258 (77.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

250 (94.3)

England lead by 104 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

3rd T20I: FIN VS ESP

live
FIN FIN
ESP ESP

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201914:30 IST

Match 4: SCO VS OMA

upcoming
SCO SCO
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BER VS USA

upcoming
BER BER
USA USA

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Sri Lanka Captain Karunaratne Hails Bowlers' Effort Against Kiwis

IANS |August 18, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
Sri Lanka Captain Karunaratne Hails Bowlers' Effort Against Kiwis

After defeating New Zealand by six wickets in the first Test here on Sunday, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne praised his bowlers for restricting the Kiwis to 249 in the first innings.

Karunaratne led from the front with a crafty 122 as Sri Lanka chased down 268 with relative ease, bettering the previous record chase in this venue, 99, by some margin.

"After losing the toss, the bowlers did a great job to restrict them to 249. When the ball was hard, it was turning and bouncing, but once it got old, batting became easier," said Man of the Match Karunaratne in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The skipper said that he and Lahiru Thirimanne had discussed that they needed to stay in the middle as long as possible in the fourth innings. The duo eventually stitched a 161-run opening stand to lay the foundation for a Sri Lanka win with Thirimanne contributing a valuable 64.

"It was not easy to bat in the fourth innings. We wanted a good partnership and that's what me and Thirimanne discussed. Once you get set, you got to finish the job.

"We saw (Ross) Taylor and (B.J.) Watling bat on this pitch. So we were saying it's not too dangerous, we just have to spend some time in the middle," Karunaratne said.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, on the other hand, said that the visitors probably lost the game in the bowling department.

"We probably batted reasonably well and didn't bowl well enough. There are a lot of positives from the game for us. The rankings and the points are secondary to the quality of cricket that we want to play. This Test match wasn't our best performance, but Sri Lanka played really well and deserved to win," Williamson said.

Dimuth KarunaratneKane WilliamsonSri Lanka vs New Zealand

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

OMA v SCO
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

USA v BER
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...