Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sri Lankan Coach Removed As Selector on Tour

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 30, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Sri Lankan Coach Removed As Selector on Tour

After a disastrous start to the Australian tour, the Sri Lankan cricket team has relieved coach Chandika Hathurusingha from the duties of selector-on-tour.

The Sri Lankan cricket board has decided that the decisions regarding selections on tour will be made by a committee with team manager and captain in consultation with the national selection committee, comprising Asantha De Mel, Brendon Kuruppu, Hemantha Wickramaratne and Chaminda Mendis.

"The team on tour shall be made by a committee comprising of team manager and captain in consultation with the national selection committee," SLC said in a release.

"The majority decision of the manager, captain and members of the selection committee shall prevail on any selection made thereof."

According to the Sports laws in Sri Lanka, Hathurusingha does not have the full powers of a selector. So as to allow him the leeway in the role, like he was used to in Bangladesh, he was asked to take over the selectors role when the team were on tour.

Given the situation that surrounds the Sri Lankan team currently, this change can affect the way they take on the second Test against Australia beginning February 1 in Canberra.
Australia vs Sri Lanka 2019Chandika Hathurusinghasri lanka
First Published: January 30, 2019, 2:25 PM IST

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking