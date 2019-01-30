Sri Lankan Coach Removed As Selector on Tour

The Sri Lankan cricket board has decided that the decisions regarding selections on tour will be made by a committee with team manager and captain in consultation with the national selection committee, comprising Asantha De Mel, Brendon Kuruppu, Hemantha Wickramaratne and Chaminda Mendis.
"The team on tour shall be made by a committee comprising of team manager and captain in consultation with the national selection committee," SLC said in a release.
"The majority decision of the manager, captain and members of the selection committee shall prevail on any selection made thereof."
According to the Sports laws in Sri Lanka, Hathurusingha does not have the full powers of a selector. So as to allow him the leeway in the role, like he was used to in Bangladesh, he was asked to take over the selectors role when the team were on tour.
Given the situation that surrounds the Sri Lankan team currently, this change can affect the way they take on the second Test against Australia beginning February 1 in Canberra.
