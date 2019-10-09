Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 9: NED VS HK

upcoming
NED NED
HK HK

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 10: OMA VS NEP

upcoming
OMA OMA
NEP NEP

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: QAT VS JER

upcoming
QAT QAT
JER JER

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201918:30 IST

Sri Lanka Complete 3-0 Whitewash Over Pakistan With 13-Run Victory in Final T20I

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 13 runs to win the third and final Twenty20 international in Lahore on Wednesday, routing the world number one team 3-0 in the series.

AFP |October 9, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
Sri Lanka Complete 3-0 Whitewash Over Pakistan With 13-Run Victory in Final T20I

Lahore: Inexperienced Sri Lanka completed a 3-0 clean-sweep of their Twenty20 series over world number one Pakistan on Wednesday with a 13-run victory in Lahore.

Chasing a modest 148-run target, Pakistan were on course for victory with Haris Sohail's 50-ball 52 with four boundaries and a six but leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga turned the tables with 3-21 to restrict Pakistan to 134-6 in 20 overs.

Hasaranga had Sohail stumped in the 16th over and then dismissed Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (16-ball 17) in the 18th to give Sri Lanka victory on a match day designated as Pink Day for breast cancer awareness.

Oshada Fernando struck a brilliant 48-ball 78 with three sixes and eight boundaries -- the highest by a Sri Lankan player on T20I debut -- to lift Sri Lanka to 147-7 in their 20 overs.

Jehan Mubarak and Danushka Gunathilaka -- who both scored 46 each -- had held the previous record for most runs on Twenty20 debut for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's victory -- their first-ever Twenty20 series whitewash -- was achieved despite missing ten of their top players, including regular Twenty20 skipper Lasith Malinga, who refused to tour Pakistan over security fears.

But that did not hurt Sri Lanka as they staged a remarkable comeback after losing the one-day series 2-0 by winning the first two matches of the T20 series by 64 and 35 runs respectively.

Before this, Pakistan's only Twenty20 whitewash was at the hands of England in United Arab Emirates in 2015.

Pakistan's start was once again disastrous as they lost aggressive opener Fakhar Zaman off the first ball of their innings, bowled by Kasun Rajitha for nought.

Babar Azam (32-ball 27) and Sohail added 76 for the second wicket but Sri Lanka applied the brakes as boundaries dried up.

Iftikhar Ahmed hit a six and a boundary in his 17 but targets of 37 off the last two overs and 28 in the last were beyond Pakistan.

Earlier, Sri Lanka rode on a brilliant maiden half century by Fernando who held the innings together after Sri Lanka lost two wickets for 28 runs in four overs.

They then slumped to 58-4 with Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the star of the second match, falling for just three.

Fernando repaired the damage with a fighting 76-run stand for the fifth wicket with skipper Dasun Shanaka who made 12.

Pakistan were once again sloppy in the field, dropping as many as four catches while Sarfaraz spurned a stumping chance behind the wicket.

Paceman Mohammad Amir, who went wicket-less in the first two matches, finished with 3-27.

Sri Lanka's tour furthered Pakistan's efforts to revive international cricket in the country, suspended after terror attacks on the same team in March 2009.

Since then Pakistan have hosted a World XI, Sri Lanka (both in 2017) and the West Indies last year.

lahorepakistanPakistan vs Sri LankaSri Lanka vs Pakistan

Related stories

Misbah-ul-Haq Overburdened by Pakistan Cricket Board: Ramiz Raja
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 12:23 PM IST

Misbah-ul-Haq Overburdened by Pakistan Cricket Board: Ramiz Raja

Babar Azam Can't be the Only Match-winner for Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq
Cricketnext Staff | October 8, 2019, 3:27 PM IST

Babar Azam Can't be the Only Match-winner for Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq

Need to be Patient With Comeback Men Shehzad, Akmal: Misbah
Cricketnext Staff | October 7, 2019, 11:04 AM IST

Need to be Patient With Comeback Men Shehzad, Akmal: Misbah

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019

HK v NED
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019

NEP v OMA
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019

JER v QAT
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more