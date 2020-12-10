- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
Sri Lanka Confirm Tour of South Africa Starting December 26
The SLC medical team unit assessed the risks and gave its approval. The Sri Lankan team, which is coached by Mickey Arthur, will also be accompanied by a mental health specialist."
- IANS
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 9:20 PM IST
Sri Lanka have confirmed that they will tour South Africa for the forthcoming two-match Test Series scheduled to be played in Centurion and Johannesburg from December 26. A statement from Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the development after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had dilly-dallied over the tour and even considered playing it at their home after England pulled out of the ODI leg of South Africa tour.
Also read: Former India International Parthiv Patel Joins Mumbai Indians as Talent Scout
"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Sri Lanka Cricket are pleased to jointly confirm the two-match, Betway Test Series scheduled to be played in Centurion and Johannesburg from 26 December will continue as planned. The series, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship, is still on course and the organisations look forward to a successful and competitive clash between two teams that are equally thrilled to return to red-ball action," said a statement from CSA on Thursday.
Also read: BCCI Announces Itinerary for England Series in 2021, Matches to be Held in Ahmedabad, Chennai & Pune
The SLC medical team unit assessed the risks and gave its approval. The Sri Lankan team, which is coached by Mickey Arthur, will also be accompanied by a mental health specialist."Discussions SLC held with the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of Sri Lanka, Honourable Namal Rajapaksa, ended with the decision to honour the commitments made under the FTP. This was followed by an assessment conducted by the SLC Medical Unit headed by Professor Arjuna De Silva, who advised SLC to proceed with the series. The Sri Lanka men's team will leave for South Africa as scheduled, while Head Coach Mickey Arthur, accompanied by a health specialist will travel with immediate effect to South Africa to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for the team's arrival," added the statement.
Test Series schedule
Saturday, 26-30 December 2020:
1st Test match: South Africa v Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park, Centurion
Sunday, 03-07 January 2021 at 10:00 SAST:
2nd Test match: South Africa vs Sri Lanka at Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg
Earlier Judge Zak Yacoob, the chair of CSA's interim board, has said that there is no justification for England to abandon their tour of South Africa. During a press conference, he said that he was 95% certain that Sri Lanka would be arriving ahead of their scheduled for their series in December and that the big three boards -- BCCI, CA and ECB act as "laws unto themselves".
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking