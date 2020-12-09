- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
Sri Lanka Considering Withdrawing from South Africa Tour Due to Concerns Over COVID-19 Protocols: Report
Sri Lanka is considering pulling out of its upcoming tour of South Africa due to concerns over the biosecure arrangements there, following the cancellation of England's ODI series, according to a report.
- PTI
- Updated: December 9, 2020, 6:17 PM IST
Sri Lanka is considering pulling out of its upcoming tour of South Africa due to concerns over the bio-secure arrangements there, following the cancellation of England's ODI series, according to a report. The Lankans are scheduled to play two Tests beginning later this month but they are having second thoughts after England's ODI series in South Africa was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo the SLC "is considering withdrawing from the tour, or offering to host South Africa at home instead of going to South Africa".
Also read: Virender Sehwag Slams Glenn Maxwell Again, Says Australian Just Comes to IPL to Enjoy Free Drinks
"SLC's concerns over the tour's safety were sparked by England's withdrawal from their tour of South Africa," the report said. Sri Lanka are scheduled to host England for two Tests just ten days after returning from South Africa and they don't want to risk the home series as the financial health of the board is riding on it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also read: 'Incredibly Odd That England Ended Tour in South Africa's Hour of Need' - Nasser Hussain
The medical team of both the countries had a discussion on Tuesday to ensure robust bio-secure arrangements in South Africa. "I have to bring the (Sri Lankan) players back from South Africa without a single positive case," Sri Lanka's team physician Dr Daminda Attanayake was quoted as saying by the website.
"We've requested (South Africa's) protocols be identical to the bio-bubble protocols we have been using for the LPL (Lanka Premier League). "We've been successful with those. Players have tested positive but they've been isolated. We're requesting these protocols be followed not just by our team, but theirs as well." England cricket team's tour of South Africa was called off on Monday after two members of the touring party tested positive for COVID-19. A day later, the two members were cleared and they will return home with the rest of the England squad on Thursday.
SLC said its medical team will have a word with their England counterparts to get a clear idea about the COVID-19 protocols in place in South Africa.
.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking