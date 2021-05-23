Sri Lanka Cricket Board Sets Deadline for Revolting Players---Sign Contracts By June 3

The Sri Lanka cricket board has asked the revolting players to sign the new contract by June 3. If they don’t do so, then they will be put on tour contracts which means specific contract for specific tour. A number of players–24—have refused to sign the new contract which saw number of senior players like Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne taking pay cuts. The new contracts are formulated by Tom Moody and Aravinda De Silva-led Cricket Committee where each and every player was evaluated on these five points: performance, fitness, leadership, professionalism, and future potential and adaptability.

Also Read: Prihvi Shaw Opens Up On Cough-Syrup Fiasco

“The performance during the last two years carries 50 points while 20 points are given for fitness. The other three attributes carry ten marks each. The allocation was done by the coach, the three selectors and the physical performance manager. The information is restricted to those involved in the grading process. But players unhappy about how they were slotted believe they have a right to know every detail of how their points were tabulated,” Sri Lanka daily called ‘Sunday Times’ reported.

Also Read: Former India Cricketer Rules Out South Africa as Contenders for WT20.

“Despite the players’ requests from the Management Committee for information regarding the manner in which points were allocated in respect of the categorisation, none of the players have been provided with their individual assessment sheets setting out how points were awarded under the criteria of performance, fitness, leadership and professionalism,” says a statement issued by Nishan Sydney Premathiratne, Attorney-at-Law representing all 24 players was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

What Happened So Far?

Cricket in Sri Lanka plunged into a crisis after leading players refused to sign new contracts they find “unfair and non-transparent” on the eve of their one-day series in Bangladesh beginning on Sunday.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) offered contracts to 24 players ahead of the team’s departure for Bangladesh, with lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives.

In a statement through a legal representatives, the cricketers said they were “not in agreement to sign unfair and non-transparent contracts and urge SLC to not hold the players at gunpoint”.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here