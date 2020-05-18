Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sri Lanka Cricket Confident of Hosting India and Bangladesh in July

In the situation, government approval in Sri Lanka is essential as relaxing travel restrictions and providing bio-secure environments for the players is essential.

Cricketnext Staff |May 18, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
If all works according to plan, international cricket including involving India will resume in Sri Lanka by July with Bangladesh in line to join the bandwagon.

However, neither the BCCI nor the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have confirmed their tours, which will have to involve substantial logistical challenges, including quarantine measures in place, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have made inquiries from both the India and Bangladesh boards and are awaiting a response from them," SLC CEO Ashley de Silva told ESPNcricinfo. "As of now, those series haven't been postponed."

Earlier last week a report stated that the Sri Lankan cricket board had indicated its willingness to play the limited over series in late July in an email and are awaiting a reply from BCCI.

"Sri Lanka Cricket has sent an e-mail to their counterparts at Board of Control for Cricket in India requesting the possibility of resuming bilateral cricket later in July," the report said.

India were scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in June for three ODIs and three T20Is, followed by Bangladesh who were scheduled to play three Tests which are part of the World Test Championship.

In the situation, government approval in Sri Lanka is essential as relaxing travel restrictions and providing bio-secure environments for the players is essential.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that until the Indian government gives teams permission to travel, the board cannot do much.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury, meanwhile, told ESPNcricinfo, "We have to look at traveling restrictions in Bangladesh, and the quarantine protocols in both countries. We are in discussion [with the SLC], so all the factors will come into play. We have to be mindful of the players' readiness, too, but that's going to happen. The players will get back to training, but we have to figure out other details about this tour."

Sri Lanka has already postponed two home tours - a two-Test series against England, which may now take place in January next year, according to de Silva, as well as limited-overs series against South Africa.

Sri Lanka themselves have begun relaxing regulations internally and SLC are confident their mid-year plans are viable as the number of active cases is less than 500 and has stayed steady for close to a fortnight.

