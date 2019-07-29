Sri Lanka Cricket Dedicate Final Bangladesh ODI to Retired Kulasekara

Sri Lanka Cricket will dedicate the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to former international fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket.
SLC will invite the bowler to watch the match and will also hold a felicitation ceremony to honour Kulasekara for the years of service he has rendered for the country.
The fast bowler, who made his Sri Lanka debut during an ODI game against England in the year 2003, played a key part in Sri Lanka’s T20 Men’s World Cup victory achieved during the year 2014.
He was a key member of the Sri Lanka team, who entered the 2011 Cricket World Cup final against India and was the top-ranked bowler in the ICC ODI rankings announced on 11th March, 2009 and remained in that position till 26th September of the same year.
“Nuwan Kulasekara has been a vital cog in the Lankan lineup and played exceptional cricket during his time with the national team. His contributions made on the field brought in a lot of success for the national team. I wish him the best going forward,” said Shammi Silva, President of the SLC.
“He was an exemplary figure, both on and off the field and a role model, which the young cricketers can emulate. Simplicity and decency were a hallmark of Kulasekara’s cricketing career, which helped him both on and off the field,’’ said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play the third and final ODI of the ongoing series on 31st July, 2019 in the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The home side have already sealed the series after winning the first two matches in convincing fashion and will be hoping to complete a whitewash.
