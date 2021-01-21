Sri Lanka Cricket Denies Rumours of Player Getting Caught in Sex Scandal During Galle Test

The player in context is in his early twenties and played in the Galle Test against England which concluded on January 18.

The top officials of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have addressed speculations of the media that alleged a young cricketer of the national team being caught involved in an ugly sex scandal during the First test at Galle played againstEngland. Since Wednesday, January 20, rumours started doing the rounds after several news portals carried out the sex scandal reports. The player in context is in his early twenties and played in the Galle Test against England which concluded on January 18.A senior member from the SLC spoke to Cricket Age and quashed the ongoing allegations.

While speaking to the portal, the official established that any such incident was not reported during the match. The statement added that the stories doing rounds are fabricated with an intention to muddle the ongoing test series. Sri Lanka endured a comprehensive defeat losing five test matches on their home soil against the visitors.

The SLC official further stated that people find ways to criticise when a team loses. During the interaction, it was confirmed that a trivial situation happened which had to do something with violating the dressing room code of conduct. However, the sex scandal accusation is baseless, concluded the SLC member.

Yesterday, sources in Galle confirmed to The Sunday Morning that one of the most prospective national cricketers has been involved in an ugly sexual misconduct scandal. The report published on the portal stated that the youngster was caught with a female official who was a part of the Sri Lanka tour contingent in Galle. The sources revealed that similar incidents with the same official have been reported in the past, but the concerned authorities turn a blind eye.

Sri Lanka has triggered scathing condemnation from all quarters with their deteriorating form. It was a humiliating loss for the host nation as the spirited England dominated and beat them by seven wickets. Cricket fans and experts both have been massively criticising the ignorance and poor temperament of the members of the team and the national cricket authorities.