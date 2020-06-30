Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sri Lanka Cricket Goofs Up Again, Cancels UVA T20 Premier League After Granting Permission

After a long gap of three months, finally cricket is back in the form of T10 and T20 leagues across the globe. International cricket too is set to resume with England facing West Indies in a Test series starting this month. While Sri Lanka is shifting its focus to UVA T20 Premier League.

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Four teams were to compete in this one week tournament and it was reported that the likes of Farveez Maharoof, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thilan Thushara, Dasun Shanaka and Ajantha Mendis would be playing in the competition.

But the tournament was cancelled abruptly. The reason behind that was, SLC's legal team unauthorised the tournament. Interestingly, the board had earlier given the permission for the same. Also the big names did not feature in the opening two games.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka Begin Criminal Investigation into World Cup 2011Final Fixing Claims

In fact, Maharoof went on to clarify that he wasn't going to be a part of the league.

This is the second tournament that got cancelled in Sri Lanka, over the last few days. Earlier, the PDC T10 League was cancelled and Nuwan Kulsekara and Ajantha Mendis were reportedly set to feature in it.

A lot has been happening in Sri Lanka Cricket these days. Former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain Aravinda De Silva was summoned by the Special Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports of Sri Lanka, pertaining to 2011 ICC World Cup Final match-fixing allegation, according to Sri Lanka Daily Mirror.

The Lanka legend was the Chairman of the Selection Committee of the SLC in 2011, when the World Cup was played.

