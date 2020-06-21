Sri Lanka Cricket Plans to Host Lanka Premier in August

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket is thinking of starting up a T20 league in August, despite cloud over tours of India and Bangladesh.
As per a ESPNCricinfo report, SLC feels it has a chance this year to safely host a tournament with significant foreign involvement after the Island Nation managed the COVID-19 crisis better than many other nations.
The report says that SLC CEO Ashley de Silva has written to other boards about the prospect of a Lankan Premier League (LPL), while foreign players have also been approached.
At present, SLC is working on the theory that LPL may feature five teams and could last a little over three weeks, the report further says.
There are also efforts made from SLC to get India over for three ODIs and T20Is each and Bangladesh over for three Tests, while also hoping to host the Asia Cup in September.
An SLC official confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that government approval had been granted not just for a potential LPL, but also for the India, Bangladesh and Asia Cup tours.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed from March because of the health crisis and the BCCI is now looking at an October window to host the cash-rich tournament. The T20 World Cup, slated to take place between October 18 to November 15 in Australia is also in doubt.
Meanwhile cricket is set to return to Sri Lanka in the form of Sri Lankan PDC T10 League with international starts like Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara among others being a part of it.
The 12-day league will have eight teams vying for the top honours at the Samadhi Cricket Ground, located at the historic and world heritage site Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka.
Hurricane Blasters, Spartan Heroes, Power Gladiators, Chillow Warriors, Puttlum Stars, Global Riders, Royal Lions and Giant Legends will be divided into two groups with each team playing a total of 9 group games each and one game against a team from the other group, in their quest for the championship win.
(With IANS Inputs)
