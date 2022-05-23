Sri Lanka Cricketer Kusal Mendis Complains of Chest Pain, Rushed to Hospital

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis has been hospitalised after he complained of chest pain during the ongoing second Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Mirpur. Pictures of the 27-year-old cricketer leaving the field are circulating on social media. No further updates are available at the moment. The player was helped off the field in the 23rd over, shortly before lunch.

It’s being reported that he was fielding at slips when he was seen in discomfort due to a possible chest pain. He has been rushed to the hospital. There are reports which say that team management has been told that it is just muscle pain.

Earlier Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Bangladesh made two changes from the drawn first Test in Chittagong as Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain replaced the injured Nayeem Hasan and Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka also made two changes as Kasun Rajitha was rewarded with a place in the eleven having played the opening Test as a concussion substitute for Vishwa Fernando and taking figures of 4-60.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama.

