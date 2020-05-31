Sri Lanka Cricketers to Resume Training With Residential Camp in Colombo

Following England and West Indies, Sri Lanka too have decided to resume training and will begin with a 12-day residential camp post the forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thirteen players will be part of this camp which begins on June 1, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed.
The group, mostly made up of bowlers from across formats, will be training at the Colombo Cricket Club and will stay at a hotel for the entirety of the training period.
The camp will begin with 'in-house fitness training at the hotel before players can take the ground training from June 2. A four-member unit of coaching and support staff will be with the players during the training period.
"The 12-day 'Residential Training Camp' was implemented, taking into consideration the health regulations imposed by the Government, which specifies cricket as a 'High Risk' sport and needs residential training," the SLC stated in a media release.
"SLC has taken all required measures in consultation with the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of every individual involved in this exercise, and has formulated a set of procedures to adhere, during the camp period and before."
Disinfected vehicles will be used for transportation during the training period, while health officials have already visited the hotel and practice venue to provide health guidelines. Meanwhile, the players will not be allowed to leave the hotel or the practice venue to attend to personal matters during this period.
