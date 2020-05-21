Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sri Lanka Cricketers Set to Start Training from June 1, Subject to Government Clearance

Sri Lanka are hoping to resume training from June 1 provided they get clearance from the country's health ministry, coach Mickey Arthur has said.

Cricketnext Staff |May 21, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
Arthur, who has been in Colombo unable to return home due to the lockdown, said they would start in small groups with pacers getting the first go.

"Last Wednesday we had a quick meeting to talk about resuming cricket because we are starting to get out plans in place for June 1. Once we get the official go-ahead from the Sri Lanka ministry of health I will start putting meat into that structure with the captains and my support staff," Arthur told ESPNcricinfo.

"It is looking good with the health ministry, but it will be a smaller group. We'll probably prioritise our fast bowlers because they are the ones who are going to need more time to get back into it."

Sri Lanka were scheduled to play a home Test series against England, which was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Arthur has stayed back in the country to ensure he remains in close proximity to his players.

"It just got worse and worse so much so that is when I decided to stay in Sri Lanka because I wanted to be here. To make sure that I saw the players through this crisis, to make sure I was only a phone call away and I wasn't in another country. It's been mind-blowing," he said.

The coach said he has been in touch with players, giving them 'homeworks'. He said they had got 'momentum' as a team during the practice sessions before the lockdown and hoped to retain it.

"I did set a homework assignment. Basically a SWOT analysis of strengths and weaknesses. I break it up into three different headings: mental, technical and physical. With each player listing what they feel they need to improve and what they think they are good at," he said.

"As a team, we had picked momentum up. I felt the work ethic, preparation, had improved so much. There's a great vibe around our training sessions, lot of laughter. It was a lot of fun. It was a really, really nice place to be.

"It might take a little camp of four to five days away as a unit just to get back the camaraderie and the spirit we had built. The key is for players to enjoy the environment, to feel they are valued and that they can trust the system. Those are things you work damn hard for as a coach."

Mickey Arthur

