Sri Lanka Cricketers Sign Contracts Till 2021 End; Angelo Mathews Excluded

The contract dispute surrounding Sri Lankan cricket seems to have been resolved for the time being with 18 players accepting the terms till the end of 2021. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the contracts bear the same terms and there’s no “deviation" from the one the players rejected earlier.

In a media release, SLC explained that “The players signed the contracts without any deviation from the contracts offered previously, which was formulated by Sri Lanka Cricket along with the Technical Advisory Committee."

“The players were chosen under four categories and were nominated by the Selection Panel, based on a set of criteria such as Performance, Fitness, Leadership/Seniority, Professionalism/Code of Conduct, and Future/Adaptability."

“The criteria and the allocation of points to individual players were shared among the players before they signed the contracts," it added.

Veteran allrounder Angelo Mathews doesn’t feature among the names of players who have signed the contracts while Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis have also been excluded since they are serving bans.

“Angelo Mathews, who was among the players offered a contract was not considered, as he is currently unavailable for selection, whilst Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis are currently serving a ban. Isuru Udana has retired from international cricket," SLC said.

Prior to the announcement, the players were signing contracts on tour basis after having rejected the news system earlier this year.

List of players who have signed the contracts: Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Embuldeniya, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Akila Dananjaya

