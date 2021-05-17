Sri Lanka Cricketers Threaten to Retire Prematurely Over New Grading System

Sri Lanka cricketers have threatened their board they will retire prematurely after the introduction of a new points-based grading system which in turn will decide their annual paychecks. The players have demanded more transparency from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as to how they are being graded as the new system will significantly impact their earnings.

As per the new system, players will now be categories into four different groups based on points which gives priority to levels of fitness, discipline, performance in international and domestic cricket during the last two years, leadership and overall value to the team, reports The Sunday Times.

Players want the board to reveal how the points are being allotted so as to understand the thought process and identify areas that they need to improve upon.

“Each individual player very correctly believes they are entitled to a disclosure on the points allotted which categorised their ranking,” Nishan Sydney Premathiratne, the player representative in the SLC contract negotiations, told The Sunday Times.

“Transparency would also create unity and harmony. All players are in unison seeking this information. Transparency is paramount so that the players also know how they were assessed and what weaknesses they need to address,” he added.

However, Ashley de Silva, part of Sri Lanka Cricket Management Committee appointed by the Minister of Sports, said the contracts have been finalised after making amendments which they players asked for.

“The contracts have been finalised,” De Silva told Daily FT. “The players have appointed a lawyer and they wanted certain amendments to be done in the agreement which our lawyers have done. Now we are in the process of sharing it with the senior players. So far nobody has said that they are not going to sign it.”

“The current team to Bangladesh has gone on a tour agreement and they have been given the new agreement to go through and if anybody wanted to sign it they could. I haven’t got the feedback from the manager because they took off yesterday morning,” he added.

While the annual retainership has been reduced, a new performance-based bonus system has been introduced by SLC. A series victory over top-ranked Test team will result in a bonus of USD 1,50,000.

Similarly beating the top-ranked ODI team in a series will give them a bonus of USD 75,000 and for T20I, USD 50,000.

