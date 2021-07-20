Sri Lanka Cricketers Unable To Pay EMIs With Contract Stalemate: Report

In the first match of the 3-match ODI series, a young Indian side hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets with 80 balls to spare. The loss has led to the opening of old wounds. Sri Lankan cricket has been embroiled in a slew of controversies in the recent past. Several players have not signed the new contracts and there are now reports that players are facing a lot of problems repaying even home insurance and EMIs.

The Sunday Morning reports that the players have written a letter to the Sri Lanka Board, asking it to honour the contract and pay the old dues as soon as possible.

In the letter, the players wrote: “Due to the new contract, we have not been paid any kind since January 2021. The players are not clear about the new contract. They should be informed about this in writing. Under the new contract, the salary of the players has to be cut by 30 per cent.”

The lack of annual contracts has severely affected the players, a source said. It is difficult for them to pay even the house instalment and the insurance for their parents. Some have even stopped their marriages. Junior players find themselves caught in the fight between senior players and the board. There is this feeling that their careers will be over without any contract since they are not selected for the ongoing series.

Lankan legend Muttiah Muralithara has lashed out at the senior players over the stalemate. The spin great is a part of the technical advisory committee of the Sri Lanka cricket board. Muralitharan said that since players like Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews are getting paid less as per the new contract, they are trying to stall and impede the careers of junior players for their own benefit.

The report also suggests that junior players are looking to get out of the controversy and their annual salary will also increase. As such, the players have written a letter to the board where they have accepted the point. The players have requested the Board to implement the contract from January 1, 2021.

