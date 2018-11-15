Sri Lanka Handed Five-run Penalty After Roshen Silva Found Deliberately Failing to Ground Bat

Loading...
The incident occurred during the first ball of the 85th over of Sri Lanka's innings. Silva, who was batting on 59 at the time dabbed a short ball from Jack Leach down to third man and assuming the ball was going for a four did not bother to ground his bat at the non-striker's end.
Moeen Ali, meanwhile made a diving stop on the boundary line keeping the ball inside the field of play. Silva on seeing that went back to the striker's crease without making any attempts of grounding his bat at the other end. The on-field umpires taking cognisance of the matter awarded five penalty runs to England, taking their first innings total from 285 to 290 all out.
The decision was made in accordance with Law 18.5 of the MCC, which states that "if either umpire considers that one or both batsmen deliberately ran short at that umpire's end, the umpire concerned shall, when the ball is dead, call and signal Short run and inform the other umpire of what has occurred."
Law 18.5 - Deliberate short runs
18.5.1 If either umpire considers that one or both batsmen deliberately ran short at that umpire's end, the umpire concerned shall, when the ball is dead, call and signal Short run and inform the other umpire of what has occurred and apply 18.5.2.
18.5.2 The bowler's end umpire shall
- disallow all runs to the batting side
- return any not out batsman to his/her original end
- signal No ball or Wide to the scorers, if applicable
- award 5 Penalty runs to the fielding side
- award any other 5-run Penalty that is applicable except for Penalty runs under Law 28.3 (Protective helmets belonging to the fielding side)
- inform the scorers as to the number of runs to be recorded
- inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of the reason for this action.
"Cricket's a complex game with all its rules and regulations but something happened here in Pallekele that I don't think I've seen in my 20 years of playing and covering test cricket," former England captain Mike Atherton said on Sky Sports.
"I don't actually think Sri Lanka were deliberately trying to steal a run, it was just dozy cricket from Roshen Silva."
A similar incident occurred during the ICC Women's World T20 recently when in a match against India, Pakistan were docked 10 runs for running on the danger area of the pitch twice during their innings. India then started their chase of 134 runs at 10/0. On the same day, Ireland were also penalized 5 runs for the same offence against Australia.
First Published: November 15, 2018, 4:54 PM IST