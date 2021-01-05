CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Sri Lanka Hopeful Key Players To Return For England Series

Sri Lanka Hopeful Key Players To Return For England Series

Sri Lanka hope to have at least three key players back after an injuryhampered test series defeat to South Africa, their captain said on Tuesday, as they look ahead to hosting England later this month.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: January 5, 2021, 11:04 PM IST
Sri Lanka Hopeful Key Players To Return For England Series

Sri Lanka hope to have at least three key players back after an injury-hampered test series defeat to South Africa, their captain said on Tuesday, as they look ahead to hosting England later this month.Veterans Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal and senior seamer Suranga Lakmal are all due to rejoin the squad, captain Dimuth Karunaratne said after his side were beaten by 10 wickets by South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium.It was a second successive defeat for Sri Lanka after being thumped by an innings and 45 runs in the first test in Pretoria last week.

Chandimal was injured in the first test and missed out in Johannesburg; Lakmal never recovered from a hamstring niggle; while Matthews did not travel to South Africa for the brief tour.“We are hopeful they will be back. We think there is good news around their injuries,” Karunaratne told a news conference after the conclusion of the South Africa tour.

The skipper said he was confident Sri Lanka could turn around a dismal showing in the two tests when they take on England. They play a two-match series in Galle, where the first test begins on Jan. 14.

“Playing in our home conditions will be a lot better for us. We can do it in Sri Lanka,” he said.“We have a good spinning line-up who will be keen to make full use of our conditions. Hopefully we can dominate the English.

“They gave us lots of trouble previously, but we are ready for that. I think this time we have experience, and we will be trying to dominate in our conditions.”

England have only planned a two-day intra-squad warm-up game to prepare for the first test, but Karunaratne said he still expected the tourists to be well-prepared.“They have lots of experience of conditions on the sub-continent. But ultimately the series could be decided around the mental side. That’s my plan, at least, whatever the condition we should back ourselves,” he added.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches