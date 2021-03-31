CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Sri Lanka Legends Players Asked to Self-quarantine After Indian Players Test Positive for Covid-19

Sri Lanka Legends Players Asked to Self-quarantine After Indian Players Test Positive for Covid-19

Sri Lanka Legends Players Asked to Self-quarantine After Indian Players Test Positive for Covid-19

Former Sri Lankan cricketers who returned home after the Road Safety World Series have been sent into quarantine due to the positive Covid cases of their Indian counterparts.

The Sri Lanka government have put former cricketers who took part in the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series into self-quarantine after four Indian players tested positive. Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, S Badrinath and Yusuf Pathan all tested positive for the virus.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was the first one to break the big news on social media while other Indian legends followed. He has since been quarantined at home, having experienced mild symptoms.

According to Sri Lankan website Daily Mirror, the Sri Lankan government have asked all those cricketers who returned from India to self-quarantine in order to prevent the risk of spreading the virus to others.

The health authorities have asked all players of the Sri Lanka Legends cricket team to undergo self-quarantine till next Saturday. The players will be allowed to come out of isolation only when they will return the negative reports in the RT PCR tests which will be conducted after the completion of their quarantine period.

The inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series hosted at the Saheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur concluded with the Indian legends scripting victory against Sri Lanka Legends by 12 runs in the final and lifting the elite T20 Trophy. The entire tournament was conducted in a bio-secure bubble in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches