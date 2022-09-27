Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It has been an abysmal second edition of the Road Safety World Series for Bangladesh Legends so far. They have till now played four matches but could not manage to win a single game yet. The legends team from Bangladesh will now be aiming for their first win of the season as they are set to face table toppers Sri Lanka Legends on Tuesday.

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

Sri Lanka Legends, on the other hand, have been in stunning form this season. The Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side have managed to maintain their unbeaten run after playing four matches.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends; here is all you need to know:

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) and Bangaldesh Legends (BD-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends will take place on September 27, Tuesday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) be played?

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) begin?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) match?

Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) match?

India Legends vs South Africa Legends match will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Bangladesh (BD-L) Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Upul Tharanga (wicketkeeper), Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Ishan Jayaratne, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaturanga de Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara

Bangladesh Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Mehrab Hossain, Nazmus Sadat, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Abul Hasan, Elias Sunny, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif (captain), Dolar Mahmud, Abdur Razzak

