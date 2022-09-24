Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch RSWS 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

The Road Safety World Series this year has been plagued by rain as many of the enthralling fixtures have been called off due to rain. The high-flying Sri Lanka Legends will be hoping that the sky remains clear at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Saturday as they look to continue their good run of form in the tournament. The Lankans will be up against Ross Taylor’s New Zealand Legends.

The fight for semis is heating up, with nearly six teams vying for a spot in the top four. Sri Lanka have had a dream start winning all three games so far and are at the top of the point table.

Skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan, veteran pacer Chaminda Vaas, and opener Dilshan Muneweera have been the driving forces behind these victories. The trio has made significant contributions and ensured that the squad emerges victorious in their matches.

It will be about going well with the bat and ball for New Zealand. After their last match against West Indies got washed out, their knockout qualification chances are in the air. They will rely on the vast experience of Taylor and Kyle Millis to get them over the line on Saturday.

Ahead of today’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and New Zealand Legends; here is all you need to know:

When will Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) and New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and New Zealand Legends will take place on September 24, Saturday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) be played?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and New Zealand Legends will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) begin?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and New Zealand Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) match?

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 Khel TV channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) match?

Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends match is available to be streamed live on the Voot and JioTV app and website.

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Line-up: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Dilshan Munaweera, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana

New Zealand Legends Predicted Line-up: Ross Taylor (c), Gareth Hopkins (wk), Jamie How, Aaron Redmond, Dean Brownlie, Neil Broom, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Shane Bond

