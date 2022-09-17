Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After securing two victories from their first two matches, Sri Lanka Legends will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run in the Road Safety World Series. Sri Lanka Legends, in their third encounter of the tournament, will be up against the legends team of South Africa on Sunday. The match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Sri Lanka Legends come into the game after securing a seven-wicket victory against England Legends in their last match. Sanath Jayasuriya scalped four wickets to bundle out the England team for a mere total of 78. The Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side eventually scored the winning runs with 33 balls to spare.

South Africa Legends, on the other hand, have till now secured three points from as many matches.

Ahead of Sunday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends; here is all you need to know:

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) and South Africa Legends (SA-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will take place on September 18, Sunday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) be played?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) begin?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) match?

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) match?

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends match will be streamed live on Voot.

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs South Africa (SA-L) Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Upul Tharanga (wicketkeeper), Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis , Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaturanga de Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya

South Africa Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wicketkeeper), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes (captain), Henry Davids, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Johan Botha, Thandi Tshabalala

