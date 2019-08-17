Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sri Lanka Likely to Play Test Match in Pakistan

Cricketnext Staff |August 17, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
Sri Lanka Likely to Play Test Match in Pakistan

Pakistan could be all set to host Test cricket later in the year after Sri Lanka Cricket got a “very positive feedback” from a security delegation that visited Lahore and Karachi.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Sri Lanka will play atleast one of their Test matches in Pakistan, becoming the first team to play Test cricket there since the Lahore Terror attack in 2009 when the Sri Lankan team bus was targeted.

"The feedback we got from the security team was very positive," SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said. "We'll be talking to the PCB about some alternatives before we arrive at a decision. The government will be consulted as well."

Pakistan have been starved of international cricket since the attack, however some teams have toured to play limited overs cricket and few matches of PSL have also taken place in the country. There are also talks about this year’s PSL being played fully in Pakistan.

A world XI side consisting of high profile players like Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla also played a T20I series against Pakistan.

PCB managing director Wasim Khan has also appealed to the MCC, asking for international cricket’s return to the nation.

"It was a very positive meeting with the MCC," Wasim said. "Shane Warne, Kumar Sangakkara and Mike Gatting, the chair of the committee, were present there. They wanted to me to present on the current security in the country, along with what impact playing no international cricket here has had, and what can be done to restore it.

"I am very, very confident that we will have an MCC team touring us in the near future. But, there are some matters related to security that need to be covered before they send their team. We will work very closely with the MCC to make sure that the tour happens."​

