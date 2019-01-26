Sri Lanka Lose Kumara and Chameera Due to Injury

Kumara, who was clocking speeds close to 150 kph on Day one, had initially complained of a sore back before scans eventually revealed a right hamstring tear.
“Kumara is out for four to six weeks. So he's out of the next game. And Dushmantha is also injured. So we'll need to get another two quick bowlers. We are a young team. We need some experience. Looking forward to the next one,” Dinesh Chandimal confirmed after the game without going into the details about Dushmantha’s injury.
With Kumara and Dushmantha out of action, the visiting Lankans in a spot of bother as three of their quick bowlers are now unavailable. The first to pick up an injury was Nuwan Pradeep.
Sri Lanka are yet to name a replacement and have two pacers in the squad in the likes of right arm pacer Kasun Rajitha and left-armer Vishwa Fernando, the latter was brought in as a replacement for Pradeep.
For the Lankans, the fitness has been a big concern on this tour as Kumara and Dushmantha joins Angelo Mathews and Pradeep on the sidelines.
Mathews sustained a left hamstring injury during the tour of New Zealand and was subsequently left out of Sri Lanka's squad for the two-Test series against Australia. Pradeep also injured his left hamstring during the tour game against Cricket Australia XI and was forced to miss the series.
The two sides play each other in the final Test beginning February 1 in Canberra, with the hosts leading the series 1-0 after a thumping win in Brisbane.
Angelo MathewsAustralia vs Sri Lanka 2019Dinesh Chandimaldushmantha chameeraLahiru KumaraNuwan Pradeep
First Published: January 26, 2019, 2:01 PM IST