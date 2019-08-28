Sri Lanka mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis has retired from all forms of the game. Mendis was famous for being one of the earliest bowlers to develop the 'carrom ball', bamboozling batsmen especially in his early days.
The 34-year-old Mendis made his international debut in 2008 and last played for Sri Lanka in 2015. Injuries, loss of form and mystery factor meant he didn't have a long career.
Mendis played 19 Tests, 87 ODIs and 39 T20Is for Sri Lanka, picking 70, 152 and 66 wickets respectively.
Mendis started with a bang, picking 6/13 in the Asia Cup final in 2008 against India. He then troubled India further, picking up 28 wickets in a three-Test series at home which Sri Lanka won 2-1.
He became the fastest bowler to reach 50 ODI wickets and is the only bowler to take a six-wicket haul in T20Is twice.
Congratulations menda on a short but great career.Unfortunately injuries kept u away but god is kind and will open plenty of avenues to you. Stay blessed brotha pic.twitter.com/ikbrmRjPg9— Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) August 28, 2019
Mendis picked up 12 wickets in the World T20 2009, ending as the second highest wicket taker. He was the highest wicket taker of the World T20 in 2012 at home with 15 scalps as Sri Lanka ended runner-up. However, he managed only four wickets in the World T20 2014.
Mendis has played in the IPL too, having been picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. He played 10 matches overall, managing only eight wickets.
Sri Lanka Mystery Spinner Ajantha Mendis Announces Retirement
