Sri Lanka Name 22-Man Squad For Bangladesh ODIs

AFP |July 19, 2019, 9:58 PM IST
Sri Lanka on Friday named a 22-member ODI squad led by Dimuth Karunarathna for the upcoming Bangladesh tour of the island.

The first of the three one-day internationals will be played on July 26, the second two days later and the final match on July 31. All three games will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka will look to start afresh after what has been a disappointing World Cup campaign, which saw them finish in sixth position out of ten teams, missing out on semi-final qualification.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunarathna (captain), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimane, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathileke, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Madusanka

