Sri Lanka Names 16-man Squad for England Test Series

Another injured player, Wanidu Hasaranga, was also included in the squad despite never having played at that level before.

AFP |March 9, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
Sri Lanka Monday named a 16-member squad, including two injured players, for the two-match Test series against England starting next week.

Sri Lanka Cricket said Kusal Perera was included in the squad even though the injury-hit wicketkeeper may only be fit to play in about two weeks.

Another injured player, Wanidu Hasaranga, was also included in the squad despite never having played at that level before.

A replacement for Hasaranga will be named before the first Test against England on March 19 in Galle, the board said. The second Test is due to start on March 27 in Colombo.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanindu Hasaranga.

