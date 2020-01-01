Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

India vs Sri Lanka | Sri Lanka Names Angelo Mathews in T20 Squad to Tour India

The squad will leave Sri Lanka on Thursday, the board said in a statement.

AFP |January 1, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | Sri Lanka Names Angelo Mathews in T20 Squad to Tour India

Sri Lanka recalled former skipper Angelo Mathews to the T20 squad on Wednesday after a 16-month absence from the shortest form of the game for the upcoming India tour.

The cricket board said Mathews, 32, will be in the squad led by Lasith Malinga to play three matches in India.

The squad will leave Sri Lanka on Thursday, the board said in a statement.

Mathews played his last T20 international against South Africa in August 2018 when he led Sri Lanka to a three-wicket victory but failed to impress at the crease, scoring a duck after facing three balls.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.

Angelo MathewsIndia vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2020Lasith MalingaT20I

Related stories

Jason Gillespie Provided Solutions to my Problems at Sussex: Ishant Sharma
Cricketnext Staff | December 28, 2019, 6:08 PM IST

Jason Gillespie Provided Solutions to my Problems at Sussex: Ishant Sharma

Indian Cricket in 2019: Topping Tests, World Cup Disappointment, and Building for T20s
Karthik Lakshmanan | December 30, 2019, 10:30 AM IST

Indian Cricket in 2019: Topping Tests, World Cup Disappointment, and Building for T20s

Thisara Perera Joins Sri Lanka Army in Gajaba Regiment
Cricketnext Staff | December 31, 2019, 3:11 PM IST

Thisara Perera Joins Sri Lanka Army in Gajaba Regiment

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more