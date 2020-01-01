India vs Sri Lanka | Sri Lanka Names Angelo Mathews in T20 Squad to Tour India

Sri Lanka recalled former skipper Angelo Mathews to the T20 squad on Wednesday after a 16-month absence from the shortest form of the game for the upcoming India tour.
The cricket board said Mathews, 32, will be in the squad led by Lasith Malinga to play three matches in India.
The squad will leave Sri Lanka on Thursday, the board said in a statement.
Mathews played his last T20 international against South Africa in August 2018 when he led Sri Lanka to a three-wicket victory but failed to impress at the crease, scoring a duck after facing three balls.
Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.
Cricketnext Staff | December 28, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
