Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AUS IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2020 1st ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 14 January, 2020

2ND INN

India

255 (49.1)

India
v/s
Australia
Australia*

37/0 (5.5)

Australia need 219 runs in 265 balls at 4.95 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

live
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Bengaluru

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

Sri Lanka Names Full-strength 15-man Squad For Zimbabwe Tests

Sri Lanka Tuesday named a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe, the first in the African nation since its suspension was lifted by the ICC.

AFP |January 14, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Sri Lanka Names Full-strength 15-man Squad For Zimbabwe Tests

Colombo: Sri Lanka Tuesday named a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe, the first in the African nation since its suspension was lifted by the ICC.

Both Tests will be held in Harare, the first from Sunday and the second starting on January 27th, Sri Lanka's cricket board said.

Zimbabwe last played a Test match in November 2018 when they toured Bangladesh and they were barred from ICC events in July last year because of political interference but was readmitted by the International Cricket Council three months later.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan and Suranga Lakmal.

Dimuth Karunaratnesri lanka vs zimbabwe 2020

Related stories

Zimbabwe Coach Lalchand Rajput Confirms Two-match Test Series at Home Against SL in January
Cricketnext Staff | January 8, 2020, 3:14 PM IST

Zimbabwe Coach Lalchand Rajput Confirms Two-match Test Series at Home Against SL in January

Zimbabwe Readmitted as International Cricket Council Member
Cricketnext Staff | October 14, 2019, 9:53 PM IST

Zimbabwe Readmitted as International Cricket Council Member

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more