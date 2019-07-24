starts in
Sri Lanka Paceman Kulasekara Retires from International Cricket

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara called time on his international career with immediate effect on Wednesday (July 24). This announcement on the back of veteran Lasith Malinga’s decision to retire after the first ODI against Bangladesh.

Kulasekara, who was the former No.1 ODI-ranked bowler, finishes as Sri Lanka’s fifth highest ODI wicket taker with 199 scalps from 184 games. His best figures of 5 for 22 in the 50-over format against Australia at the Gabba in January 2013.

The bowler last played an ODI in 2017, after making his debut in 2003 against England as a 21-year-old. He was also a capable lower-order batsman, with a 73 versus Australia in the tri series final at the Gabba in 2012 being his top-score.

He made his Test debut in Napier in 2005 and finished with 48 scalps. He returned his best figures of 4 for 21 against Pakistan in Colombo in 2009.

In T20 Internationals, Kulasekara is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka with 66 wickets in 58 games, only behind by the legendary Malinga. He was also a part of Sri Lanka's squad that won the World T20 in 2014.

