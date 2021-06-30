Sri Lanka players suspended for 1 year for breaching Covid norms

Sri Lanka Cricket Board suspended three players after they breached coronavirus rules and the biosecure bubble on Monday. The trio were part of the squad which were to take on England in the ODI series and had been asked to fly back home after video surfaced of them being outside the team hotel.

Vice-captain Kusal Mendis, wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka “will be flown back to Sri Lanka, with immediate effect”, according to the Sri Lanka cricket board. The board also added that the players would remain suspended until an inquiry is complete.

Now, there are reports that all the three players would also miss the home series against India slated to start later this month. The situation has drawn ire of fans and officials alike and the players could face a lengthy ban. A top Sri Lanka cricket official has said that the trio could face a ban of 1 year for flouting rules.

Sri Lanka Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has already expressed his disappointment in three national cricketers failing to abide by the COVID-19 protocols. Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka, were spotted roaming outside in a public space in Durham and in the process, they had breached the bio-secure protocols.

India series to start from July 13

The Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan has already landed in Sri Lanka. The young side will be coached by Rahul Dravid for the very first time and they will take on the hosts in a 3 match ODI and T20I series.

The Sri Lankan side is currently in England where they have been hammered in all the three T20Is and then went down comprehensively in the 1st ODI as well.

Here is the complete schedule of the India vs Sri Lanka series.

Schedule

July 13, 1st ODI | 2:30 PM IST (9:00 AM GMT) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

July 16, 2nd ODI | 2:30 PM IST (9:00 AM GMT) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

July 18, 3rd ODI | 2:30 PM IST (9:00 AM GMT) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

July 21, 1st T20I | 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

July 23, 2nd T20I | 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

July 25, 3rd T20I | 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

