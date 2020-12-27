CRICKETNEXT

Sri Lanka vs South Africa (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

SL vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test TEST, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 December, 2020

Sri Lanka

1st INN

396/10

(96.0) RR 4.13

Sri Lanka Dimuth Karunaratne (C)
South Africa trail by 255 runs with 10 wickets remaining
South Africa Quinton de Kock (C) (W)

South Africa

1st INN

141/0

(28.1) RR 5.01

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Post Their Best-Ever Test Score in Rainbow Nation

Sri Lanka charged to 396 all out in its first innings and its highest test total in South Africa but also lost two bowlers to injury to dampen its hopes in the opening match of the series on Sunday.

Sri Lanka charged to 396 all out in its first innings and its highest test total in South Africa but also lost two bowlers to injury to dampen its hopes in the opening match of the series on Sunday.The Sri Lankans continued where they left off on the first day with an attacking brand of batting as Dasun Shanaka hit 66 not out for his maiden test half-century. Shanaka’s innings was peppered with five sixes and Sri Lanka added 56 rapid runs to its overnight total of 340-6 before South Africa wrapped up the tail.

SA v SL 1st Test Day 2 LIVE

South Africa was 45-0 at lunch in its reply and Sri Lanka’s bowling attack was badly diminished with the absence of spinner Dhananjaya de Silva and fast bowler Kasun Rajitha. De Silva made 79 with the bat on Saturday to help Sri Lanka to its impressive first-innings total but had to retire hurt during his innings with a left thigh injury. He has now been ruled out for two weeks and will likely miss the rest of the two-test series, the Sri Lanka team said.

Also read: South Africa vs Sri Lanka--South Africans Raise Fists In Support of 'Black Lives Matter'

Pace bowler Rajitha pulled up while bowling on Sunday morning and had to leave the field with a suspected groin injury, meaning the Sri Lankan bowling attack was badly depleted as early as the second day as the tourists tried to press home their advantage in the test. South Africa openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar faced 11 overs before the lunch break, with Markram cruising to 27 not out with five fours. Elgar was 15 not out but South Africa was still 351 runs behind.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

