Sri Lanka Result is An Eye-opener For Our System: Misbah
Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq says the humiliating 0-3 hammering in a T20 series against a second-string Sri Lanka has opened his eyes to the fact that there is something seriously wrong with the country's cricket system.
Sri Lanka Result is An Eye-opener For Our System: Misbah
Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq says the humiliating 0-3 hammering in a T20 series against a second-string Sri Lanka has opened his eyes to the fact that there is something seriously wrong with the country's cricket system.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
Misbah-ul-Haq Overburdened by Pakistan Cricket Board: Ramiz Raja
Cricketnext Staff | October 8, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Babar Azam Can't be the Only Match-winner for Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq
Cricketnext Staff | October 7, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
Umpire Dies of Heart Attack on Ground in Pakistan Club Tournament
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019
NEP v OMAPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019
JER v QATPune MCAS All Fixtures
Team Rankings