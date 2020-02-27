Sri Lanka Seal Series Win With 161-run Drubbing of West Indies
Centuries from Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis and masterful spells by Wanindu Hasaranda and Lakshan Sandakan helped Sri Lanka stroll to a 161-run win over the West Indies in the second ODI here on Wednesday. In the process, Sri Lanka took an unassialable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Sri Lanka Seal Series Win With 161-run Drubbing of West Indies
