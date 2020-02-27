Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 February, 2020

2ND INN

India Women

133/8 (20.0)

India Women
v/s
New Zealand Women
New Zealand Women*

33/2 (6.5)

New Zealand Women need 101 runs in 79 balls at 7.67 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Final: UAE VS KWT

live
UAE UAE
KWT KWT

Kuala Lumpur KAO

27 Feb, 202011:00 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202004:00 IST

Match 1: THA VS SIN

upcoming
THA THA
SIN SIN

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202008:00 IST

Match 2: MAL VS NEP

upcoming
MAL MAL
NEP NEP

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202012:00 IST

Sri Lanka Seal Series Win With 161-run Drubbing of West Indies

Centuries from Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis and masterful spells by Wanindu Hasaranda and Lakshan Sandakan helped Sri Lanka stroll to a 161-run win over the West Indies in the second ODI here on Wednesday. In the process, Sri Lanka took an unassialable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

IANS |February 27, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
Sri Lanka Seal Series Win With 161-run Drubbing of West Indies

Hambantota: Centuries from Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis and masterful spells by Wanindu Hasaranda and Lakshan Sandakan helped Sri Lanka stroll to a 161-run win over the West Indies in the second ODI here on Wednesday. In the process, Sri Lanka took an unassialable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sheldon Cottrell struck early with wickets of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera off consecutive balls in the third over. However, Mendis and Fernando not only reconstructed the hosts' innings, but also put them in the driver's seat with a mammoth 239-run stand for the third wicket.

The West Indies had to wait till the 41st over for the next breakthrough, by which time both the batsmen had reached their centuries. The pair were looking to hit a boundary off every ball and Mendis fell in the process, edging Alzarri Joseph to wicketkeeper Shai Hope 119 (119 balls, 4x12).

Fernando (127 off 123 balls, 4x10) also fell to Joseph in his next over, but Thisara Perera's 25-ball 36 ensured that Sri Lanka reached an imposing 345/8 in the allotted 50 overs.

The West Indies hardly ever looked capable of giving Sri Lanka a fight. Hasaranga and Sandakan took three wickets each as the visitors folded for 184 in 39.1 overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 345/8 in 50 overs (Avishka Fernando 127, Kusal Mendis 119; Sheldon Cottrell 4/67) vs West Indies 184 all out in 39.1 overs (Shai Hope 51, Nicholas Pooran 31; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/30, Lakshan Sandakan 3/57)

sri lankaSri Lanka vs West Indiessri lanka vs windiesWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Christchurch HO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

SIN v THA
Christchurch HO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

NEP v MAL
Christchurch HO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more